Jersey Shore -- Laura Michelle German, 47, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

She was born at Lock Haven Hospital September 11, 1974, the daughter of Dale F. and Christine I. (Kogut) Fink of Jersey Shore.

Laura was a 1992 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. She attained a Masters of Science degree in Occupational Therapy and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from College Misericordia in 1997. In 2002, she earned a Masters of Science in Health Services Administration from the University of St. Francis. She was a Certified Hand Therapist, and served many as an occupational therapist at Susquehanna Health System and later at Jersey Shore Hospital (Geisinger Health System), in her own community, for 18 years.

Laura was a member of the Church of St. Luke, Jersey Shore. Over the years she served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion, lector, choir member, Sunday School teacher, and is a former Director of Religious Education for the parish. Laura dearly loved her Lord Jesus Christ and His Holy Catholic Faith.

On August 20, 2011, Laura married James Matthew German of Quiggleville at the Church of St. Luke, Jersey Shore. They celebrated 10 years of marriage this year. She was a devoted mother to their son, Gabriel James, whom she considered her greatest accomplishment. She cherished time with family and friends, trips to the beach, and had a deep love for all things Christmas.

Laura is survived by her husband James; her son Gabriel; her parents Dale and Christine Fink; her brother Allen Fink (Susanne) of Towanda; her sister Molly Eisley (Matthew) of Jersey Shore; in-laws John and Carole German of Montoursville; brother-in-law John German (Brandy) of Avis; five nieces and two nephews: Anna, Mary, Lucy, and Thomas Fink; and Colleen, Joseph, and Gwendolyn Eisley.

She is also survived by aunts Marie (Patrick) Hospodavis, Edwina (William) Reineberg, Sandra (James) Knowlden, Susan (Stephen) Nelson, and an uncle, Edward (Jane) Fink, as well as many cousins.

Laura was predeceased by maternal grandparents Edward and Isobel Kogut of Strong, Pa., and Frederick and Lois Fink of Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, the family will establish a fund for the welfare and education of Gabriel.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 North Main St., Jersey Shore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 6 at St Luke's Catholic Church, 118 Kendall Ave., Jersey Shore. She will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

