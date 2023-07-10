Beech Creek, Pa. — Laura J. Eisenhower, 66, of Beech Creek met Jesus on Saturday, July 8, 2023 after a courageously-fought battle with Leukemia.

Born February 21, 1957 in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of William H. and Janice Barnhart Fye.

Laura was a 1975 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

In her early years, she worked at Uncle Joe’s Woodshed. She was then employed by Keystone Central School District as a Building Assistant/Teacher’s Aide, retiring in 2019.

Laura was a member of Beech Creek Wesleyan Church.

She lived for her family, whether it be family vacations, girls’ days, cookouts, going to the beach, camping, or simply spending time together.

Her kind and encouraging personality yielded many, many friends whom she loved.

Laura enjoyed flowers, decorating, and the outdoors- especially the hummingbirds that visited her backyard.

In addition to her Mom, Janice Fye of Lock Haven, she is survived by her significant other, Cliff Moore of Beech Creek; children, Ryan (Staci) Eisenhower of Lock Haven and Sara (Josh) Worden of Howard; her granddaughter and “special girl,” Brynley Marker; her brother, Tim (Crystal) Fye of Mill Hall; a niece, Shelby (Alex) Folmar and family; and her favorite little dog, Mazie. She is also blessed to have bonus daughters, Shawn (Jason) Miller of Blanchard and Tara Longenberger of DuBoistown and granddaughters: Ashlyn, Maia, Paige, and Hayden.

She was preceded in death by her Dad, William Fye.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Beech Creek Wesleyan Church, 217 Main St., Beech Creek, with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Laura’s name may be made to either Beech Creek Wesleyan Church or the Leukemia Foundation, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

