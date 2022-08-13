Muncy — Laura Elaine Bartlow, 86, of Muncy, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence.

Born February 28, 1936 in Schwenksville, she was the daughter of Charles Clark and Helen Sturm Clark. Laura married LaRue F. Bartlow on June 9, 1956 and shared 47 years of marriage.

Laura was a longtime member of Radiant Light Church of Muncy. She was a devoted wife who enjoyed bowling, her exercise classes, and reading her bible. She was a caring person who cared for several family members when she was needed.

She is survived by a son, Paul (Julie) Bartlow of Allenwood; a daughter, Debra (Ken) Widell of Hughesville; a brother, Ernest Clark of Muncy; a sister, Emmaline Styer of Catawissa; 7 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband LaRue F. Bartlow on November 27, 2003, a brother, Robert Clark, and a sister, Willma Lund.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Rev. Richard C. Jones, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call from 11-12 p.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

In Laura's memory, memorial contributions may be made to The Gatehouse, Susquehanna Health Foundation 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701, C/O The Gatehouse.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

