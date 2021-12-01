Hughesville -- Laura Beth (Derrick) Wagner, 39, left us on November 26, 2021, with her family by her side in Edgewood, K.Y.

Laura was born on September 26, 1982, in Beaufort, S.C., to Dennis R. and Reanna J. (Swank) Derrick, while her father was serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Laura’s love of family and friends was foremost in her life. She gave her love totally and unconditionally. She loved and spoiled her pets endlessly. Laura loved going on vacations and experiencing new cultures, foods, historical and natural sites, and meeting new people. Though physically limited, Laura lived her life to the fullest. In many ways, Laura lived through music and went to many concerts and music festivals. She met many bands who, in typical Laura style, she became friends with and stayed in contact with. Some invited her on stage and met with her after their performance.

Surviving, in addition to her parents of Wilder, K.Y., is her husband of 11 years, Daniel R. Wagner of Independence, K.Y.; a sister, Tracy (Brian) Feightner of Fairfax, Ohio; three nieces, Charly Feightner, Kenna Feightner, and Daphne Feightner, all of Fairfax, Ohio; and a nephew, Oliver Feightner of Fairfax, Ohio.

Laura was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Grant and Florence Derrick.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4, at The Beacon: A United Methodist Church, 146 S. Main St., Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, Talmar. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Laura gave to many charities, including St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Wounded Warriors and Toys for Tots. In lieu of flowers, Laura's family encourages giving to these charities in her name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.



