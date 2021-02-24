Montoursville -- LaRue V. “Jim” Greenway, 95, of Montoursville passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at the Gatehouse.

Surviving is his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara (Quillin) Greenway whom he married September 3, 1950.

Born June 29, 1925 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late William and Charlotte (Harrison) Greenway.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He traveled the country working for the railroad and then the United Association of Pipefitters. He joined the Local 810 Plumbers and Pipe-fitters Union which became Local 520 based in Harrisburg, Pa.

Jim embraced his country lifestyle to the fullest. He could often be found hunting, fishing, gardening or camping with his wife Barb. For many years, Jim and Barb spent winters in Texas and traveled the U.S.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Joyce Danneker (Raymond) of York and Howard Greenway of Montoursville; four grandchildren, Eric, Dallas, Jennifer and Ryan; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Richard Greenway.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

