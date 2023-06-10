Mill Hall, Pa. — Larue Alice Eldred, 85, of Plunkets Run Road, Mill Hall passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

She was born in Beech Creek on September 29, 1937 to George A. and Dora E. Welch Hevner.

Larue attended Lock Haven High School and the Williamsport School of Beauty. She was united in marriage to her husband Lester E. Eldred on December 24, 1954. He survives at home. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her pet dog, Polly.

Survivors include her husband, Lester; two sons, Steve M. (Teresa) Eldred and Eugene L. (Cynthia) Eldred; a daughter, Leslie K. Eldred; a brother, Harold E. (Butch) Hevner; two sisters, Mary A. Eldred and Julia Ann Hinds; two grandchildren, Bradley Eldred and Steven Eldred, Jr.; and a great granddaughter Audra A. Eldred.

Larue was preceded in death by two brothers; Harry E. (Bud) Hevner and George A Hevner, Jr.; and two sisters, Betty Kitchen and Patricia Waterman.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials in Larue’s name can be made to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

