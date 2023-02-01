Williamsport, Pa. — Larry O. Stine, Sr., 73, of Williamsport passed peacefully Monday, January 30, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 11 years, Nancy (Rook) Stine.

Born November 29, 1949 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Capt. Owen E. and Thelma R. (Stark) Stine. Larry graduated from Williamsport High School in 1970 and began a career in construction, where he obtained many building skills, primarily working with concrete. He helped build the Market Street bridge, along with other various structures. Larry had a passionate heart and was willing to help others overcome struggles in life through being a co-sponsor for A.A. He enjoyed bird watching, hunting, fishing, and camping with his family at his favorite campground, Pine Creek. He was a member of GAP Fellowship Church.

In addition to his wife, Larry is also survived by seven children, April Stine, Larry “Buddy” Stine, Jr., Amber Stine, Jeremy Stine, Joshua Luke, Chad R. Harvey (Joella), and James D. Grassmyer (Elizabeth); three siblings, Rosanna Stine, Steve Stine (Carol), and John Stine (Dee). Larry also leaves behind to cherish his memory many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, February 2, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

A funeral service to honor the life of Larry will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 3, at Sanders Mortuary. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Larry’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made on Larry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Stine, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

