Williamsport — Larry L. Vaughn, 65, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Gatehouse with his cousin, Deborah Vaughn Curry, by his side.

Born June 8, 1957 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Charles L. Vaughn and Mary Lou (Hare) Vaughn of Williamsport.

Larry was a 1975 graduate of Williamsport High School. He started working at Grit Publishing Company shortly after graduation and retired from the Williamsport Sun Gazette.

Larry was a member and past president of East End Hunting Club, member of Lycoming Creek Anglers' Club, North Mountain Sportsman Association, Red Run Rod & Gun Club, and the Republican Club. He was a sponsor member of the N.W.T.F. for many years and an active member of the Susquehanna Longbeards. Larry shot sporting clays at Thunder Ridge Sporting Clays in Middlebury Center, Rock Mountain in Meshoppen, and Warriors Mark in Houtzdale.

He loved going out to breakfast with his friends, often visiting Dolly's Diner & Griggs Coffee in Montoursville, Maseto's in Williamsport, and Waltz Creamery & Farm House Café in Salladasburg.

Larry enjoyed riding his spider motorcycle and spending time outdoors hunting. A quick-witted man, he had an incredible sense of humor and contagious laugh. He will forever be known as Uncle Larry to the large group of kids and family friends who he always considered family.

Surviving is his mother, Mary Lou Vaughn of Williamsport; sister, Linda M. Vaughn of Williamsport; two uncles, Clifton Vaughn (Dotty) of New Jersey and James Vaughn of Williamsport; many cousins; and a large circle of friends who he loved like family.

A memorial service to honor Larry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Garden View Church of Christ, 1941 Princeton Ave., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church.

Memorial donations in Larry’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Garden View Church of Christ, 1941 Princeton Ave., Williamsport, PA 17701.

