Muncy -- Larry L. Long, 65, of Muncy died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his home.

He was born July 4, 1955 in Muncy, a son of the late Samuel D. Long and Pearl (Aderhold) Long, who survives. On November 13, 1982 he married the former Heidi Hopkins, who survives. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage.

Larry was a 1973 graduate of Muncy High School. He worked over 40 years at Construction Specialties, most recently as a Shipping Coordinator.

If you couldn’t find Larry at the bowling alley, you would most certainly find him sitting outside by the campfire. Larry enjoyed bowling, camping, golfing, being outdoors, and traveling. Larry made it to 49 out of the 50 states, most of the time accompanied by his wife, his favorite traveling companion. Also known as “Good Time Larry,” he was a man that many people knew and admired. Many would say there isn’t a better man out there.

Larry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Known to his grandchildren as Pop Pop, he was often the giver of sweets and treats along with loving reinforcement. He will be missed by his cat-kids and recliner surfers, Lucy and Otis. Larry was an exceptional bowler and a member of the Lycoming County Bowling Hall of Fame. During his retirement, he spent many weekends at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #839 (FOE) of Kutztown, where he was a member.

Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are three children, Chad Long and his wife, Brandi, of Kutztown, Ashley Nagele and her husband, Matthew, of Muncy and Tiffany Long and Preston Shipman, of Muncy; two brothers, Dwight Long and his wife Claudia, of Muncy, and Ronald Long, of Williamsport; three sisters, Cheryl Burns and her husband William, of Muncy, Karen Harris, of Muncy and Judy Little and her husband Jeff, of Picture Rocks; and four grandchildren, Jocelyn Nagele, Nevaeh Shipman, Aubrey Long and Layla Nagele.

In addition to his father, Larry was predeceased by one brother and sister-in-law, Byron and Peach Bassett; and one brother-in-law, William Harris.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main Street, Muncy. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com