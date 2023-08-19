Lock Haven, Pa. — Larry J. Geguzis, 74, of Pine View Drive, Lock Haven, passed away August 17, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Ashland, Pa. on February 28, 1949 to the late Joseph and Ruth George Geguzis.

Larry earned his bachelor's degree at Bloomsburg University and earned a double master's degree in school and clinical psychology at Eastern Kentucky University. He was employed by the Keystone Central School District as the school psychologist and had a private practice in his home. He was a member of Delta Pi fraternity and loved to go fishing.

Larry was united in marriage to the former Joy Kleponis on August 20, 1972. She survives at home. A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his loving children, Jenn (Phil) Meanor and Jesse Geguzis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Coch.

A memorial service for Larry J. Geguzis will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the Great Island Presbyterian Church, 12 W. Water St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Taylor Camerer. Please note there will be a time of public sharing of personal memories during the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Larry's name to your favorite charity.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St. , Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

