Williamsport -- Larry H. Whitnack, 78, of Williamsport died Friday, February 11, 2022.

Born May 8, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lloyd A. and Martha S. Day Whitnack.

Larry retired from Trimtex in 2006 after more than 20 years of service. He was a social member of the Duboistown VFW #7863 and the Young Men’s Republican Club. Larry was a fast pitch softball coach and in his younger years he was a champion marble shooter. He was a Ford Mustang enthusiast, fan of Western movies, an expert lawn mower, and could chop wood with a monster maul for hours. Larry enjoyed walking and many around town knew him as “Larry the Walker.” Most of all he loved dancing with his sweetheart, Sally (Sara Watts).

Surviving are his companion of 27 years, Sara Watts; children, David Whitnack (Elizabeth), Shelley Whitnack and Jamie Mahoney (Thomas) all of Williamsport; siblings, Lloyd Whitnack (Barbara) of South Carolina, Shirley Whitnack of Jersey Shore and Bonnie Eisley (William) of Cogan Station; step-children, Jeffery Weaver (Nikki) of Williamsport and Jennifer Boyles (Eric) of Montoursville; grandchildren, Calistra, Caleb, Benjamin, Daniel, Mandon, Jackie, Sherri, Orion and Phoenix, and his former spouse, Lynell Whitnack.

A memorial service to honor the life of Larry will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19 at Nisbet United Methodist Church, 155 West Village Drive, So. Williamsport with Rev. R. Bruce Wallace and Vicar Carol Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to the Salvation Army, 457 Market Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



