Williamsport -- Larry G. Oman, 80, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 after a brief stay at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Pipemma (Whitmire) Oman on January 10, 2021.

Born January 11, 1942 in Bloomsburg, he was a son of the late Byron M. and Faye E. (Hummel) Oman.

Larry was a 1959 graduate of the Berwick High School and the former Williamsport Technical Institute, now Pennsylvania College of Technology. Larry worked at AVCO-Lycoming for several years and then at Williamsport Area School District for over 30 years. He was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church where he and Pipemma were actively involved in the Buchanan Baptist Boosters. He was a member of Iola Gun Club in Hughesville, F.& A.M. Lodge #397, and the West Branch Beagle Club.

Larry was an avid outdoorsman who relished in any time spent outdoors. For many years his love of dogs was showcased through his breeding of field trial champion beagles. He took great pride in the training of the dogs he bred for himself and others. Larry was a humble, generous man with a gentle and caring personality. He had the ability to strike conversation with anyone he met, talking as if they had known each other forever. He loved his family and friends dearly and above all else cherished moments with his granddaughter Peyton.

Surviving are two daughters, Terina Oman of Riverside and Tushanna Flynn (Michael) of Bethlehem; a granddaughter, Peyton Flynn; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Toby.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Robbins.

A funeral service to honor the life of Larry will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held 12:30 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Larry’s name may be made to Donate Life America 701 East Byrd St. 16th Floor Richmond, VA 23219. donatelife.net.

Online condolences may be made on Larry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com



