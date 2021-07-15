Hughesville -- Larry E. West, 74, of Hughesville passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his home.

Larry was born July 15, 1946, in Columbia Co. He is the son of the late Storres Stanford and the late Dorothy Mae (Sones) Peters.

Larry served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Larry worked for Protective Services for over 3 years, Don Breon Ford from 1984 -2011 and Lowry Electric of Williamsport for 15 years. He loved the time that he spent with his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and recycling aluminum cans. His main enjoyment was taking long walks, going to the dog park, and spending time with his dog Coco.

He is survived by a daughter; Mary A. (Donald) Hans of Hughesville, a sister; Carol Diggan of Williamsport, two grandchildren; Cynthia J. (Brandon) Nickles of South Williamsport, Torri M. Knouff of Hughesville, three great grandchildren; Ava Ruch, Neesa Nickles and Greyson Nickles.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Chaplain Thomas M. Brokaw officiating. Burial will follow Webster Cemetery, Huntersville. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry West as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



