Williamsport, Pa. — Larry D. Hendershot, 69, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Larry was born in Williamsport on March 2, 1953, a son of the late George and Lois (Hostrander) Hendershot.

He was an Arborist by trade, and was known by many who loved him as a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed numerous outdoor activities, namely hunting, biking, being around a bonfire with the people he loved, and just plain being in the woods. He was an extremely hard worker and was known to always do his best he could at anything he tried his hand at.

He is survived by his son Heath Hendershot; his brother Ronny Hendershot, sister Bunny Knight, and brother George “Chip” Hendershot.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements.

Larry was never alone, even in his last days, as he was surrounded and supported by his family, who now recall their fond memories of him.

His brother Ronny recalls: “Larry, myself, along with some other friends really enjoyed rabbit hunting together over the years. Sometimes the grass was so high you could barely see the rabbits. Although we would come home with an empty box of ammunition and no rabbits, the time spent together was priceless.

Cutting firewood was a family affair with Larry. Before the day even started the jokes and fun would begin, the silliness lasted the entire day.

I have other fond memories of just plain goofing around together with Larry. One day we would easily entertain ourselves with just a soda can which we named "Goofy Grape."

Larry was not just my brother, but my buddy, the memories are etched into my soul, I'm so glad I have them. Love ya Larry, I'm gonna miss you like crazy.”

His sister, Bunny shared, “When Larry was a kid, you could always find him outdoors. He loved hunting, ice skating, biking, swimming, and playing baseball for a little league team and even took flying lessons. Larry was also on the wrestling team for Williamsport High School. He loved the woods and was one of the best arborists around. No matter what he did, he did his best and was a hard worker. Larry was noted for his beautiful blue eyes.”

His brother, Chip, shared, “Even as a young boy it was apparent Larry was made for the outdoors. Larry would spend hours outside walking around the yard pretending he was a farmer plowing fields with a tractor. Larry was an extremely hard worker and was a rugged, strong man. It was amazing watching him as he trimmed trees several stories high, he navigated around the tree with so much ease. As you can see from Larry's picture, he was a very handsome man in his day.”

And his son Heath recounts: “Some of the best memories of my dad are hunting and the river lot. He bought me a single shot 20 gauge shotgun with all the necessary very bright orange hunting gear to go along with it. I was 12 and ready to go. However, many years went by without getting a deer. But at least I know the joys of coffee at 4am. And what teenager does not enjoy boating, water skiing, tubing, and bonfires at a river lot. I was their self-proclaimed throw another skid into the fire boy. Lots of great memories at the river lot. But my best memory is his laugh. My dad's laugh would light up a place, and could be heard for I'd say miles. An attribute I have of him. You will be missed.”

