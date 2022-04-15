Montgomery -- Larry D. “Fuzzy” Sauers, Jr., 63, of Montgomery died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his home.

Born August 25, 1958 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Larry D. Sauers Sr. and Jacqueline L. Lynch. He and his wife, the former Cindy L. Stine, would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on September 4, 2022.

Larry was an avid racing and football fan who also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Erica R. (Jeff) Waltman of Montgomery; a son, Larry D. (Samantha) Sauers III of Montgomery; a brother, Lester (Gail) Ott of Lock Haven; and five grandchildren, Savanna L. Sauers, Logan D. Sauers, Lexi G. Waltman, Gavin R. Waltman, and Sydney L. Waltman.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Rebecca Cuddeback officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Sauers, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.