Hughesville — Larry C. "Sonny" Buck, 78, of Hughesville died Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Born October 10, 1943 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Henry and Effie (Farnsworth) Buck. He and his wife, Jane L. (Sones) Buck, celebrated over 55 years of marriage.

Sonny was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1961, and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. Sonny began helping his father Henry with the family business, Buck Lumber Company. He dedicated over 60 years of his life to the business with his brother. Sonny was a member of the American Legion Post 601, Sonestown, and the Muncy Valley Moose. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos, and above all, spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Rodney (Jennifer) Buck of Hughesville; a daughter, Holly (David) Thomas of Hughesville; four grandchildren, Mitchel (Courtney) Thomas, Rachel Thomas, Jake Buck, and Sarah Buck; a sister-in-law, Lucille Buck of Hughesville; and three nieces and a nephew.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was predeceased by his brother, Richard L. Buck.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 12at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Pastor Bethany Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 11, at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to go to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. in honor of Sonny's love for dogs. Contributions can be made at www.lycomingspca.org/donate.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

