Muncy -- Larry C. Rider, 77, of Muncy died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born August 25, 1943 in Moreland Twp., Lycoming County, he was a son of the late Arche Warren and Orrel (Temple) Rider. On June 24, 1967, he married the former Judy Nixon, who survives. Together they celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Larry attended Hughesville High School. He worked for a short time at Young Industries, Muncy. Larry began his career as a truck driver at the former Smith Truck Lines, Muncy, where he worked for 25 years. He retired from Transcorps Enterprises, Harrisburg, after 18 years.

He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

Larry enjoyed woodworking, especially building furniture, camping and telling jokes. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, John Rider, of Muncy; a daughter, Jan Lamper; four siblings and their spouses, Faye and Donald Konkle Sr., of Montoursville, Wayne and Ann Rider, of Hughesville, Nancy and William Jones, of Montoursville and Kathy and Harvey Stauffer, of Muncy; two grandchildren, Nixon and Ashlyn Lamper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

