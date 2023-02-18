South Williamsport, Pa. — Lareine M. Ewing, 92, of South Williamsport passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Ewing.

Born Nov. 13, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late LaRue Sanders and Olive Bella (Egli) West.

Lareine was a graduate of the Williamsport High School and retired from C.A. Reed in 1991. She was a lifetime member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Lareine enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and crocheting.

Surviving are her five children David, Steve, Diana, Douglas, and Cheryl; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; a brother Edward; and a sister Elizabeth.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Lareine’s name to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1656 Scott St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

