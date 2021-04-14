Williamsport -- Lance P. Muir, 82, of Big Flats, N.Y. died peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Williamsport Home, where its caregivers supported him with grace and empathy for the last 6 months of life.

Lance was born August 31, 1938 in Greensburg, Pa., the son of Donald and Madeline (Sayenga) Muir. Lance married his childhood sweetheart, Geraldine M. “Gerry” (Murray) Muir, on August 19, 1961, whom he met on the playground when they were both schoolchildren. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2002.

Lance was a proud 1962 graduate of Penn State University, where he earned a degree in Industrial Engineering and remained a devoted supporter and lifetime member of the Alumni Association. He spent his entire 37-year career with Corning Inc. as an engineer, which allowed him to travel and make friends all over the world, often to Japan, South Korea, and Mexico, with stops in Christiansburg, Virginia, Greenville, Ohio, and Cumberland, Rhode Island along the way. He holds several United States patents for his inventions developed at Corning.

Lance often said that life was busier for him after retirement. Though he was an avid fisher and golfer, most days would start with a group of friends and a couple cups of coffee at Miner’s Supermarket followed by any number of volunteer community service projects. He was heavily involved with the Big Flats Lions Club, the Big Flats Historical Society, the Big Flats Planning Board, where he previously served as Chairman, and the Horseheads United Methodist Church, where he was a longtime member and past president of the Board of Trustees. Lance was available to lend a hand anywhere he was needed and led several of the church’s main building projects. You knew if you asked Lance to do it, it would get done, always with the unfailing precision of an engineer.

Lance is survived by his daughter and son-in-law; Karen & Tracy Horne of Linden; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael & Cindy Muir of Knoxville, Tennessee and Steven & Alisa Muir of Florence, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kevin Horne, Ryan Horne, Meagan Horne, Christopher Muir, Daniel Muir and Alaina Muir; and his companion of more than 15 years, Eva Annetta “Pinky” Coher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Marshall Muir; and two grandchildren, Kendall Muir and Matthew Muir.

A public memorial service will be held on May 1 at 11 a.m. at Horseheads United Methodist Church. A private interment will be held in Greensburg at a later date.

The family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Lance through memorials to: Horseheads United Methodist Church, 1073 Broad St. Horseheads, NY 14845 or Big Flats Lions Club, C/O Marshall Updike, 9 South Wheaton Road, Horseheads, NY 14845.

