Muncy -- LaCinda D. “Cindy” Tubbs, 65, of Muncy died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Muncy Place.

Born April 16, 1956 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Frederick M. and Grace A. (Glaze) Henderson. She married Dale E. Tubbs, who survives. Together they celebrated many wonderful years of marriage.

Cindy was a 1975 graduate of Hughesville High School. She worked as a housekeeper for many years, both for Ben Franklin and self-employed.

Cindy was a member of First United Methodist Church, Montgomery.

She enjoyed going to yard sales, crocheting, reading and gardening, especially in her flower beds.

Surviving in addition to her husband are one stepdaughter, Michelle Aul, two step grandchildren, Justin and Kirsten, and two step great-grandchildren, all of Hughesville; two sisters, Nancy M. Robbins, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Elizabeth J. Weller and her husband, Jed H., of Hughesville; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cindy was predeceased by a brother in infancy, Frederick William Henderson.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Cindy’s memory be made to LAPS through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.

