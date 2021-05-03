Elimsport -- L. Virginia “Ginny” Harris, 86, of Elimsport died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home.

Born November 22, 1934 in Willow Grove, she was the daughter of the late Harry Stewart and Lola Madeline (Felton) Mangin. Her husband of over 50 years, Newell Foster Harris, preceded her in death on January 30, 2009.

Virginia received her B.S. in early childhood education from Albright College and began her career at St. Paul’s preschool, Warrington. Virginia was also employed at Lansdale Christian Academy from 1981 to1986. She was a member of the first Baptist church of Elimsport and in her free time enjoyed traveling, especially to Ft. Myers Beach, Florida.

She is survived by a daughter, Pastor Virginia C. (Kevin) Bailey of Allenwood; two grandchildren, Adam L. Hykes of Homer, Alaska, and Ariel D. Fluno of Watertown, N.Y.; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 7 at 4 p.m. at the Elimsport Cemetery on Gap Road. Pastor Todd Baker from the First Baptist Church of Elimsport will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

