Elimsport, Pa. — L. Joann Kroft, 88, formerly of Elimsport, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.

Born July 17, 1935 in Elimsport, she was a daughter of the late Arnold J. and Alma I. (Smith) Moore.

She was a long-standing member of St. John’s United Methodist Church of Elimsport, where she was active in many social activities and volunteer work. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandson playing sports, always their biggest supporter. She had a great love for life and her family.

Surviving are her children, Kathleene Hetner (Robert) of South Williamsport, Kimberly Wilson (Rick) of Jacobus, Rodney Kroft (Wendy) of Northumberland, Christopher Kroft (Rebecca) and Tami Guyer (David), all of Montgomery; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Patricia Shaffer and Judith Kuntz; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jack Kroft, Jr., one grandson, and two-great grandchildren.

A private burial in Elimsport Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Joann’s name may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 16145 State Rte. 44, Allenwood, PA 17810 or Shepherd of the Streets, PO BOX 2184 Williamsport, PA 17703.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

