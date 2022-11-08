dirk obit

Picture Rocks — Kyle Scott Dirk, 22, of Picture Rocks died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his home.

Born January 10, 2000 in Williamsport, he was a son of Stephen Dirk and Rosalind (Koser) Miller.

Kyle was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need. His infectious laughter and witty personality, would always make those around him smile and brighten their day. He had a genuine love for animals and the outdoors. In his free time, Kyle enjoyed fishing, camping, football, and trains. He was also a member of the 40 et 8 Highland Lake.

Surviving is his mother and stepfather, Rosalind and Randy Miller of Picture Rocks; his father and stepmother, Stephen and Richelle Dirk of Muncy; two brothers, Cory Dirk of Jersey Shore and Nickolas Dirk of Picture Rocks; two sisters, Christa (Kyle) Pietrovito of England and Tamara Dirk of Picture Rocks; a stepbrother, Kevin Miller of Williamsport; maternal grandmother, Rita Koser of Picture Rocks; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Jerry L. Uppling officiating. Friends may come from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kyle Dirk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!