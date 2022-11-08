Picture Rocks — Kyle Scott Dirk, 22, of Picture Rocks died Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his home.

Born January 10, 2000 in Williamsport, he was a son of Stephen Dirk and Rosalind (Koser) Miller.

Kyle was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need. His infectious laughter and witty personality, would always make those around him smile and brighten their day. He had a genuine love for animals and the outdoors. In his free time, Kyle enjoyed fishing, camping, football, and trains. He was also a member of the 40 et 8 Highland Lake.

Surviving is his mother and stepfather, Rosalind and Randy Miller of Picture Rocks; his father and stepmother, Stephen and Richelle Dirk of Muncy; two brothers, Cory Dirk of Jersey Shore and Nickolas Dirk of Picture Rocks; two sisters, Christa (Kyle) Pietrovito of England and Tamara Dirk of Picture Rocks; a stepbrother, Kevin Miller of Williamsport; maternal grandmother, Rita Koser of Picture Rocks; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Funeral Service will be held 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Pastor Jerry L. Uppling officiating. Friends may come from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to www.mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray the funeral expenses.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

