Hughesville, Pa. — Kyle Michael Sees, 30, of Hughesville, Pa. died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at home.

Born on September 15, 1992 in Williamsport, he was the son of Michael A. Sees of Hughesville and Angie D. (Warner) McElwee and step-father Kurt McElwee of Muncy.

In addition to his parents, surviving is the love of his life, Kassi Connolly, of Hughesville; his sister, Carly M. (Roger) Legg, of Riverside, and his nephew, Rhett, whom he adored very much; his paternal grandmother and fellow Phillies fan, Barbara Sees, of Riverside; his maternal grandparents, Ray and Beverly Warner of Montoursville, whom he talked to almost daily and shared a very unique sense of humor together; aunts and uncles: Karen (Dave) Maize, Steve (Julie) Sees, Gail (Jace) Moore, Jennifer (Dennis) Hauke, Rick (Sanna) Warner, and Becky Warner. He was Becky's protector and loved her immensely. He grew up surrounded by his cousins: Kaitlin, Abbey, Anna, Eric, Pete, Ben, Charissa, Elizabeth, Nate, Gabby, Mark, and Jon.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ted Sees, in April of 2023; paternal great-grandparents, Oliver and Lillian Arbogast; maternal great-great-grandmother, Jennie Smith; maternal great-grandmother Kay Warner; and maternal great-grandmother, Audrey Decker, who had the opportunity to watch him play baseball night after night; and also his beloved and crazy dog, Bella.

After graduating from Hughesville High School, Kyle served four years in the United States Marine Corps from 2012-2016 and served tours of duty in Afghanistan, Spain, and Africa.

Kyle had the unique ability to make you both laugh uncontrollably and want to punch him at the same moment. He spent many years enjoying the cabin with family. He was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose 866.

He will be missed by so many friends and family including his moose grandparents Rich and Priscilla as well as his bonus cousins Colby and Jack. He will especially be missed by his "almost" nephew and nieces Koy, OakLynn, Laykin, and Kennedy.

A Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water Street, Hughesville, Pa. 17737. A celebration of Kyle's life will be held 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the family pond located at 116 Buckhorn Road, Bloomsburg, Pa. 17815. Please bring a chair and plan to enjoy fellowship and story telling. Please dress as Kyle would like you to with a funny t-shirt, shorty shorts, your best cut off jorts, of course crocs, or your red, white, and blue.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions to: Lycoming County SPCA, because anytime Kyle got a chance to pet or play with a dog he was happy.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kyle Sees as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

