Williamsport -- Kyle Lee Fisher of Williamsport died at UPMC on Dec. 16, 2021.

He was born on June 6, 1975, a son to Mark B. and the late Kim Lee (Knauff) Fisher.

Kyle worked for Sanso Concrete of Williamsport and loved to fish, hunt, and mostly spend time with his son, Brysen Fisher. He loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles and rooted for them every week.

Surviving in addition to his father and son is his maternal grandfather, Charles (Mary) Knauff of Lake Havasu, Arizona; two sisters, Corey (Jonathan) Goode of Williamsport and Jessica Fisher of Lock Haven, brother; Mark Karichner of Lock Haven, his long-time companion Christan Sciacca; and his nephews Gaven, Bradyn, and Greyson, whom he also loved very much.

In addition to his mother Kim, Kyle was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Robert and Delores Fisher; and his maternal grandmother Darlyn Knauff.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with these services, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.

To plant a tree in memory of Kyle Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



