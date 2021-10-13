Williamsport -- Kurt R. Horak, 67, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at UPMC Williamsport.

Born Aug. 13, 1954 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Warren R. and Marian F. (Francis) Horak.

Kurt was a 1972 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and attended the former Williamsport Area Community College and Philadelphia College of the Arts. Kurt worked as a technical illustrator for Piper Aircraft before starting his own home improvement business.

He was a very active member of Lycoming Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon, certified elder and volunteered during dinners and other social events. Kurt was also an honorary member of the Newberry Lioness Club where he was the pizza delivery driver for the HOPE Christmas party for more than 25 years. He enjoyed socializing, vacationing in Long Beach Island, N.J., bowling and gardening. Most of all Kurt loved telling jokes and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his brothers, Brad Horak of Williamsport and Todd Horak (Mia) of Gambrillis, Md.; his spouse of 21 years, Gloria J. Reillo and her children Bobby R. Reillo (Missy) of Florence, N.J., Jackie J. Bixler (Jamie) of Rahway, N.J., and Christina A. Bickley (Josh) of Florence N.J.; and their children Rock, Nick, Megan, Tori, Griffin, Christopher, James, Anna and Dominick; two nephews Alex Horak of Virginia Beach, Va. and Eric Horak (Kay) of Williamsport and a niece Melonie Horn of Williamsport.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David K. Horak in 2016.

A memorial service to honor the life of Kurt will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Lycoming Presbyterian Church, 825 Arch Street, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service on Saturday at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Kurt’s name to Lycoming Presbyterian Church, 825 Arch Street, Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Kurt’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



