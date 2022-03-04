Williamsport -- Kristopher M. Fike, 32, of Williamsport, a beloved son, father and friend, left this world all too soon.

Born April 23, 1989 in Williamsport, he was a son of James Tufts of Williamsport and Pattiann Fike of Watsontown.

Kris was a 2008 graduate of Williamsport High School. He worked at several local restaurants including Bubba’s BBQ and previously had worked for Choice Carpet & Janitorial.

In his younger years, Kris could be found playing Little League baseball, youth soccer, and hockey. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, making people laugh, and always liked to have a good time. He loved being a dad and spending time with his daughter MaKayla, she meant the world to him. Kris also enjoyed hanging out with his two lifelong good friends Eric and Brooke.

Surviving in addition to his mother, father and daughter are his maternal grandparents, Larry and Patricia McKee of Pennsdale; a sister, Brittany Sullenberger and step sibling and good friend, Bobby Montgomery; an uncle, Larry McKee, Jr. (Alyssa); an aunt, Lisa Mabe (Larry) and many extended family members and dear friends.

Kris was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents Charles and Helen Sheleman.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

