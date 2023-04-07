Mill Hall, Pa. — Kristiana Joy King, 18 months old, of 759 East End Mountain Rd., Mill Hall passed away April 5, 2023 in the Lock Haven Hospital Emergency Room after a tragic farm accident.

Born in Danville on September 16, 2021, she was the daughter of Levi E. and Naomi Mae (Glick) King.

Along with her parents she is survived by two brothers, Jonathan Daniel, and Michael Jay King; four sisters, Rachel Sue, Elizabeth Grace, Amanda Kate and twin sister, Kathleen Marie King; paternal grandparents Daniel and Susie King; maternal grandparents Jonathan and Martha Glick; maternal great grandparents, Katie Stoltzfus along with Henry and Salomie Glick.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10 a.m. in her home, 759 East End Mountain Rd. Mill Hall, Pa. A viewing will be held from the time of this notice until the time of service at the residence. The burial will take place at the East End Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St. Mill Hall, PA 17751. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Kristiana King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.