Williamsport -- Kristi L. Eberhart passed away on January 14, 2022.

She was born January 16, 1956, the daughter of the late George “Bill” and Shirley (McDonald) Strayer. She retired from Woodlands Bank as a Mortgage Loan Officer, where she was known for her dedication to her clients.

She is survived by her husband John M. Eberhart; daughter, Allison Day (Rod) of Trout Run and stepdaughter, Sarah Young (Michael) of Montoursville; five grandchildren, Eli Eberhart, Alyssa Day; Bella and Domanick Young; Sierra Glimm; and two great-grandchildren, Brantlee and Krue Glimm.

Among her many passions were spending time at their home, gardening, canning the many vegetables grown in their beautiful gardens, music, cross country skiing, walks in the woods and sitting on the deck outside enjoying the wildlife at their pond.

Kristi is preceded in death by her stepson, Travis J. Eberhart of Williamsport.

A private family gathering will be held at their home in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To sign the guest book or share a fond memory, please go to www.crousefunralhome.com.

