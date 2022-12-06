Williamsport, Pa. — Kristen Carrie De Hotman, 37, of Williamsport died Friday, December 2, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born September 20, 1985 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Merl Kitner and Judith Ann De Hotman.

Kristen was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a supervisor for Publisher Services Associates. Kristen loved to work and took pride in what she did. She especially loved the business trip she took to Maine for her company. Kristen had previously worked as a hotel manager for the Hampton Inn.

Kristen enjoyed music, reading and poetry, watching her favorite TV show “Friends,” and hanging out with her children, her friends, and family.

She is survived by her children, Averi Morgann and Bryce Nicholas Miller; sister, Tracie E. Bem; brothers, Craig, Tracy and Troy Kitner; nieces and nephews, Kahlie (Billy), Kurdt, Kainen and Keighan; aunt, Linda Ritter (Frank), cousins, Lisa Miller Loner (Dennis) and Scott Miller (Kate), special friend Carol Miles, and many special friends and co-workers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael E. De Hotman, brother-in-law, Joseph M. Bem; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Mary Miller; cousin, Andrea Woodring; uncle, Bill Miller; great aunt, Mary “Nanny” Miller; her best friend and soul sister, Ashley Trimble, and her beloved dogs Dante and Beatrice.

A memorial service to honor the life of Kristen will be held Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service.

