Montgomery -- Krista Suzanne Pardoe passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at her home in Montgomery. She was 31 years young.

She was born October 30, 1989 at Geisinger Medical Center to Susan E. Little (Williamsport) and Jeffery E. Pardoe (Milton). She attended Muncy Elementary School and Loyalsock High School.

Krista had found the love of her life, Logan Charles (Montgomery), with whom she has a 21-month-old son, Wyatt. They were her whole world and she loved them both fiercely. She and Logan had been planning their wedding nuptials for August 14 of this year.

Krista was employed by Subhouse Subs in Hughesville and she considered them her second family. She enjoyed country music and devoted herself to family life and taking care of her beautiful son. Everywhere she went she brought her infectious smile, warm heart, and contagious laughter. She was an amazing, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé Logan and son Wyatt; a maternal grandmother, Shirley Shaner of Muncy; paternal grandparents, Larry and Judy Pardoe of Milton; three sisters, Michelle Little Laumann of Annapolis, Md., Brooke Little Koch (Ryan) (Knoxville, Tenn., and Tierney Pardoe of Milton; a niece, Kirstyn Nelson of St. Mary’s, Md.; a nephew, Rylan Koch of Knoxville, Tenn.; an uncle, Ronald Shaner of Muncy; and two cousins, Corby (Jennifer) Shaner of Fla., and Amanda (Steve) Fox of Muncy.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville. For those attending the services please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. A private burial will be held in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville, at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions in memory of Krista to mccartythomas.com/payments-and-donations/donate-online to help defray funeral costs.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.