Lock Haven, Pa. — Kimberly S. Watkins, 65, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born November 1, 1957 in Lock Haven, she was raised and adopted by the late Joseph and Evelyn Swope.

Kimberly loved her fur babies: her cats, Rosemary and Thyme.

She is survived by her longtime companion and best friend of 30 years, William “Monk” Leupold; a son, Joey Watkins; her siblings: Brenda Sunday, Beverly Anderson, Jerry Swope, and Bernie Walker; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Covert; and eight grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jason and Joshua Watkins.

A Memorial Service is being planned and will be announced upon completion.

Memorial contributions in Kimberly’s name may be made to Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745, to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

