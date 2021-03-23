Williamsport -- Kimberly Ann Cochran, 38, of Williamsport passed away on March 20, 2021 at The Gatehouse in Divine Providence Hospital following a long and courageous battle against inflammatory breast cancer.

Born on March 28, 1982 in Ridgewood, N.J., Kim was the daughter of James and Joan (Kudla) Santoianni, the second of eight children. Following graduation from Boyertown High School, Kim attained a bachelor's of science degree in anthropology at Rutgers University. While at Rutgers, Kim had the privilege of participating in several archaeological excavations, which she thoroughly enjoyed. After being employed in exhibits and conservation for approximately two years at the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Kim went on to obtain her master's degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh. Following her marriage and subsequent move to Williamsport, Kim was employed at the James V. Brown Library as a children and teen librarian.

While working in Pittsburgh, Kim met and fell in love with her soulmate, Joshua Cochran, and they were united in marriage on September 22, 2012. Joyfully, they welcomed their son, Joseph, on May 24, 2015. As a mother, Kim found complete happiness as she lovingly devoted herself to nurturing Joseph. Kim loved her little boy passionately and passed her love of exploring the world on to Joseph, never tiring of taking him to stomp puddles in the rain at the local park or undertaking long nature walks while visiting her husband's family farm. In fact, it was Kim's intense love for Josh and Joseph that sustained her as she pursued every treatment possible, regardless of the difficulties entailed, in her fight against cancer.

Kim was an unfailingly kind, generous, and compassionate woman, one who always had time to listen to others' problems and who had such tenderness for animals in need. Throughout her life, she loved reading and collected a large assortment of books, which she was proud to display on the shelves of the library she kept in her home. She loved making a home for her little family and enjoyed crafting, coloring, drawing and sewing. She used these talents to bring joy to others and, in fact, created an impressive snake costume for Joseph one Halloween. She always appreciated the beauty of God's world and never missed an opportunity to be outside. She especially loved seashores and had a special fondness for Sanibel Island, Fla. Kim truly treasured the little things of everyday living that make life beautiful. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her and loved her.

In addition to her loving husband, Josh, and her beloved son, Joseph, Kim is survived by her parents, James and Joan; her sister, Katherine, with whom she shared a special friendship; her brothers: Christopher of Jersey City, N.J.; Stephen (Valerie) of Texas; and James, Matthew, Justin, and Christian, all of Pittstown, N.J. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., with visitation to take place on March 26, from 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Bill Corcoran celebrating the mass. Burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests that memorial contributions in Kimberly's name be made to any of the following charities: Sisters of Life (sistersoflife.org/donate or (845) 357-3547); St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate/ or (800) 478-5833); or The IBC Network Foundation (theibcnetwork.org/one-time-donation-page/) or P.O. Box 908 Sealy, TX 77474).

