Muncy — Kim M. “Cuda” Smith, 67, of Muncy died Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born October 30, 1954 in Muncy, he was a son of the late W. Kimber and Joanne (Clark) Smith. On October 5, 1991, he married Susan E. Woodley, who survives. United in love and life, they were partners for 46 years and celebrated 30 years of marriage.

Kim was a 1972 graduate of Muncy High School. All his life, he worked as a millwright mechanic tradesman and recently retired from GEMMA Power Systems in 2021.

He was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose #866, Hughesville. An outdoorsman, Kim enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and boating and was a member and part owner of Big Run Club, Tivoli.

He was an avid racecar and dragster enthusiast, owning a dragster, and raced every weekend at Numidia drag strip. Kim loved anything with a motor, especially his ‘69 Z-28 Camaro. He was also a faithful fan of the LA Rams.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a brother, Stephen J. Smith, of Williamsport; a sister, Susan D. Klotz and her husband, Jonathan, of Williamsport; mother-in-law, Jean Garvick, of Muncy; In-laws, Cathy Dougherty and her husband, Steve, Keith Sherwood and his partner, Patty, all of Hughesville and Kelley Mitchell and her husband, Lou of Hanover; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas R. and David W. Smith.

A graveside service is being planned and will be announced in the near future.

The family suggests that contributions in Kim’s memory be made to either the American Cancer Society, or the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Hillman Cancer Center, The Gatehouse or Home Care & Hospice through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory.

