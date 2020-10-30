Williamsport -- Kim M. Bailey, 56, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born April 19, 1964 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of James L. "Jim" Bailey Sr. and Loretta A. (Gardner) Bailey of Williamsport.

Kim was a 1985 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and was formerly employed at Hope Enterprises. She was a member of DuBoistown United Methodist Church and enjoyed puzzles.

Surviving in addition to her parents are two sisters, Kathy L. Ardabell (Carl) of Williamsport and Lori A. Camp of South Williamsport; a brother James L. Bailey, Jr. (Stacey) of Mill Hall; and five nieces and nephews Keri Rowles (Zach), Emily Bailey, Bradley Camp, Jamie Camp and Cole Bailey.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kim’s name to the DuBoistown United Methodist Church, 133 Summer Street South Williamsport, PA 17702 or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com