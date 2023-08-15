Lock Haven, Pa. — Kim L. Ludlow, 81, of Lock Haven passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Born April 27, 1942 in Saigon, Vietnam, she was the second oldest of her seven siblings.

After growing up in Vietnam, she moved to the United States in 1969 and became an American citizen in 1976.

She was employed as a seamstress at Woolrich for 30 years.

Kim attended Flemington United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed cooking as well as doing puzzles and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Michelle Hill of Elmira, N.Y. and Christopher (Ellie) Hill of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Madalynn and Penelope Hill; and five siblings.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kim Ludlow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

