Hughesville -- Kim E. Knight, 65, of Hughesville passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.

Kim was born on April 24, 1955 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Theodore E. and the late Shirley L. (Baumgartner) Knight. Kim married Carol L. Oberdorf on August 28, 1992 and they shared 24 years of marriage.

Kim was proud to have served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved his family, going on picnics, camping and spending time with his best friend, Charlie - his dog. Kim studied the history of the Civil War and collected many artifacts from the war.

He is survived by a sister; Stacey A. (Lee) Treese of Williamsport, a brother; Shawn A. (Joe) Knight of South Williamsport, one step-daughter; Ranae P. (Craig) Woods of Alexandria, Virginia and by a step-son: Toby W. (Jennifer) Pepper of Montoursville, 10 step-grandchildren, and by his fiance, Susan K. Merrick of Hughesville.

In addition to his parents, Kim was predeceased by his wife Carol on April 11, 2017 and by two brothers; William G. and Steven E. Knight.

Funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.