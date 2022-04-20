Williamsport -- Kim E. Fischer, 64, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 15, 2022 at Williamsport North.

Born September 7, 1957 in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Patricia (Garvey) Vartenisian.

Kim was a graduate of Williamsport High School and worked for several years at the Williamsport Hospital as a Nursing Assistant. She enjoyed Sudoku puzzles, the color purple, collecting clowns, and could often be found loving on her pets through the years. Kim had the biggest heart which shined through her kind and caring ways.

Surviving is her pride and joy, her son, Joshua E. Miller of Linden; four siblings, Kevin and Jeff Vartenisian of Williamsport, Cindy Petry of Virginia and Diane M. Lowmiller also of Williamsport, several nieces, nephews and a close friend, Kevin Miller.

A funeral service to honor the life of Kim will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of the Arcadia Unit at Williamsport North, (formerly Manor Care), for the kindness and exceptional care provided to Kim.

Online condolences may be made on Kim’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

