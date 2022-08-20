Williamsport — Kevin McDonnell, 65, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Born April 2, 1957 in Dublin, Ireland, he was a son of Gertrude (Byrne) McDonnell of Williamsport and the late Jack McDonnell.

Kevin graduated from Williamsport High School in 1975 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree at Mansfield University, where he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. He taught history and science classes at Galeton High School for 15 years and summer school at Williamsport High School. Kevin enjoyed being outdoors and bicycling. He was a member of the Republican League and Newberry Independent Polish Club. Kevin enjoyed singing karaoke and was a collector of comic books. Kevin was a jokester who enjoyed sharing a good laugh with people. He was a serious Rams and Notre Dame football fan and a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Surviving in addition to his mother are seven siblings, Marian Knapp (Michael) of Trout Run, Jack McDonnell of Williamsport, Dermot McDonnell of Williamsport, Geraldine Johnson (Maurice) of Carlisle, Patricia Schick (Donald) Muncy, Brendan McDonnell of Camp Hill, and Eveleen Parker (Michael) of Williamsport; a very special cousin, Rosemary Dynan (Gerry) Bush, and numerous relatives in Ireland. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, whom he loved spending time with; and his lifelong friends, Joe Stavoy, Kurt Haupt, Mark Mahaffey, Steve Karney, John McNair, and Dean “Ozzie” Osborne, as well as his fraternity brothers.

A Mass of Christian Burial service to honor the life of Kevin will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport. The family will receive friends following burial in the Fleming Center at the church.

Memorial contributions in Kevin’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Kevin’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

