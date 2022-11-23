Flemington, Pa. — Kevin Lee Foringer, 56, of Flemington passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at The Gatehouse of UPMC-Divine Providence Hospital.

Born January 4, 1966 in Norristown, he was a son of the late Harold Guy Foringer, Jr. and JoAnne Showers Foringer who survives in Flemington.

Kevin was a graduate of Lock Haven High School.

He worked at the Lock Haven Warehouse and Avis Homes before being employed by Nicholas Meat Packing Plant.

Kevin loved hunting and going to camp as well as fishing and kayaking.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two daughters, Jessica (Todd) Moore and Jamie (TJ) Easterwood, both of South Carolina; two brothers, Gregory (Lorie) Foringer of Oklahoma and Harold Foringer of Flemington; two grandchildren, Mason Moore and Austin Easterwood; and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Private services will be held at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

