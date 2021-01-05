Salladasburg -- Kevin L. Confer, 59, of Salladasburg passed away unexpectedly following surgery Thursday, December 31, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is his loving wife and best friend, Sandra L. (Dugas) Confer. They were married June 27, 2015 and shared a total of 14 years of love and laughter.

Born January 25, 1961 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Jack R. Confer and Edna (Mahaffey) Confer of Linden.

Kevin was employed by Wirerope Works as a machine operator for 20 years. He was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, bowling and playing fast pitch softball. Kevin was a diehard Penn State sports fan and truly relished the time he spent with his family, including his many cousins he thought of as brothers.

Surviving in addition to his mother Edna (Ray Clymer) and wife are four children, Joshua Confer (Lori) of Duryea, Samantha Barnes (Paul) of Norman, Oklahoma, Jeremiah Confer (Kristina) of Northport, Florida, and Rose Confer of Salladasburg; seven grandsons who lovingly called him “Pap,” Jordan, Jack, Benjamin, Hunter, Max, Jacob and Kade; his first granddaughter expected to arrive in Feb; a sister, Kathy Shoemaker (Robert) of Bellefonte; two nephews, Kurt Runkle (Shelly) of Spring Mills and Greg Shoemaker (Pam) of Alexandria, Virginia, and many extended family members and dear friends.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Confer.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kevin’s name to The Salvation Army, 457 Market St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

