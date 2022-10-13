Harrisburg — Kevin E. Pedro, 48, of Harrisburg passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at UPMC Harrisburg.

Born April 18, 1974 in Williamsport, he was the son of Joseph E. and the late Loretta Mae (Houseknecht) Pedro.

Kevin was employed as a Network Administrator for Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry of Harrisburg. He enjoyed biking, swimming, having a good meal with his friends, and playing computer and video games.

Kevin is survived by his father, Joseph E. Pedro, of Montoursville; a brother, Timothy (Pamela) Pedro, of Unityville; a sister, Kimberly Faust, of Shunk; two nieces, Becky Hilkert, Brandy Gottschall; and two nephews, Brian Pedro and Joseph Gottschall.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

