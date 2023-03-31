Lock Haven, Pa. — Kevin David Nestor, 65, of Lock Haven passed away at home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Born November 9, 1957 in Franklin, he was the son of the late David Nestor and Marianne Peterson Barner.

Kevin was a 1975 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

He was employed by Hilexpoly, Milesburg.

In every circle he met- whether at the store, poker table, or golf course- his infectious personality and smile impacted all. He would help anyone- family, friends, and strangers.

Kevin enjoyed golfing at Belles Springs, cherishing each round he played with his son.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he always looked forward to taking on their annual trip to Knoebels.

Surviving are his children, Brian S. (Sarah) Nestor and Jennifer R. (Norman) Rafter, all of Lock Haven; his grandchildren: Avah, Rowan and Zander Rafter and Elizabeth, Evelyn and Ehan Nestor; his sisters: Joyce Nonamaker of Swissdale, Linda (Dale) Caris of Woolrich, and Deb Condo of Castanea; his former wife, Cathy Nestor of McElhattan; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, with Pastor James Conway officiating.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Nestor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

