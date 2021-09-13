Benton -- Kenneth W. Poust, Sr., 75, of Benton passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home.

Kenny was born December 19, 1945, in Elysburg, and is the son of the late Alvin W. and the late Christine M. (Baylor) Poust. He married Nancy L. Shoemaker on September 16, 1988 and shared 32 years of marriage.

Kenny served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. In May 2020 and after 53 years Kenny retired from Andritz of Muncy. He enjoyed finding new restaurants to eat, long car rides, going to carnivals, working in his scrapyard, collecting John Deer model tractors and hunting rabbits with his beagles, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife: Nancy L. (Shoemaker) Poust, a son: Michael J. (Sara) Poust of Milton, a sister; Maryann Poust of Dover, three brothers; Franklin Poust of Unityville, Dale Poust of Danville, Thomas Poust of Williamsport, five grandchildren Chelsea (Jesse) McWilliams, Cassandra Poust, Anna Poust, Nicholas Poust, Christopher Poust , and three great-grandchildren Walker and Carter McWilliams, Elias Poust. Many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ken is predeceased by his first wife Carlene (Minnier) Poust, on August 2, 1982, two sons; Kenneth W. Poust, Jr. and Carl Poust, three sisters; Virginia Fry, Helen Winder, Betty Poust, and by a brother; Daniel Poust.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, September 15 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Martin Parr officiating. Burial will follow in the Waller Cemetery, Benton. Friends may call from 10-noon on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

