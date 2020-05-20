Jersey Shore -- Kenneth W. Karstetter, 69, of Jersey Shore passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home.

Born October 21, 1950 in Jersey Shore, he was a son to the late Paul W. Karstetter and the former Martha Bower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Karstetter.

Kenneth was a 1971 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and a 1973 graduate of Williamsport Area Community College in Mechanical Drafting. He retired from R.P. Machinery. Kenneth enjoyed camping, NASCAR and football.

He is survived by his son, Paul W. Karstetter of Jersey Shore; a daughter, Jennia I. Karstetter of Loganton; a brother, Lewis Karstetter of Rauchtown; a sister, Connie Brague of Hughesville; and two granddaughters, Brianna M. Karstetter and Loressa M. Karstetter.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com