Montgomery -- Kenneth W. Feaster, 86, a resident of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in The Gatehouse at Williamsport.

Born Friday, February 23, 1934 at Montgomery, he was a son of the late Nelson W. and Amy (Myers) Feaster. Ken was the husband of Esther (Hill) Feaster with whom he celebrated a 56th wedding anniversary on June 15, 2019.

He was a 1954 graduate of Montgomery-Clinton High School. Ken honorably served his country during the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Air Force's Strategic Air Command. He retired from Anchor Darling Valve at Williamsport where he was employed for over 46 years in the receiving and warehouse departments.

Ken was a member of the First United Methodist Church at Montgomery. He enjoyed scuba diving, motorcycles and antique cars. He had formerly served with the Montgomery Emergency Management.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Kenneth Shane Feaster and his companion, Lora Malloy of Montgomery; five grandchildren, Devon (Alyssa Winters) Feaster; Blain Feaster; Seth Feaster; Skylar Feaster; Elizabeth Rovenolt; three great-grandchildren, Rowan Feaster; Connor Feaster and Novaleigh Feaster. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Nancy Feaster and Marion Feaster and one brother-in-law, Lester Deitrick. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by one grandson, Nathan Feaster and three siblings, Betty J. Deitrick, Paul N. Feaster and Donald E. Feaster, Sr.

A memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. from the Galen R. Betzer Funeral Service, 108 N. Main Street, Muncy with Thomas Brokaw, UPMC Susquehanna chaplain, officiating.

The family will provide the flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to either the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Disabled American Veterans.

