Montoursville, Pa. — Kenneth T. (Pratt) Manley, 65, of Montoursville passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday, June 7 2023.

He was born in Williamsport on September 6, 1957, a son to the late Thomas A. and Ruth (Manley) Pratt.

Ken worked as an electronics technician for Miele Amusements for many years He enjoyed designing and tinkering on cars and electronics, and was known for his problem-solving skills. He also served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his companion of 13 years, Cindy Lehman of Montoursville; sister Roxanne (Ed) Brockman of Muncy, and his beloved dog Ruby.

There will be a graveside service held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Dr., Muncy, PA 17756.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

