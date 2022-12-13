Turbotville, Pa. — Kenneth R. Edwards, 85, of Turbotville passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Born November 5, 1937 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Horace Clay "Red" and Mary Edna (Gordner) Edwards. On October 12, 2013, he married Shirley R. (Fogelman) Braim and they have celebrated nine years of marriage.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served for nine years during the Vietnam War.

He retired from Industrial Marine Services in Virginia and had been a truck driver for many years earlier in life.

He was a member of the Muncy American Legion and Muncy VFW Post, the Muncy Masonic Lodge #299 F&AM, the Williamsport Consistory, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge in Milton.

Ken loved music and dancing, and playing the fiddle.

Surviving besides his wife, Shirley, are three sons: Scott Edwards of Virginia, Kevin Strickland and his wife Brenda of Nescopeck, and Bill Strickland of Texas; two daughters: Kenna Andrews and Corinna Johnson and her husband Tyrone, all of Virginia; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers: Thomas L. Edwards of Virginia, and Robert R. Edwards of Florida; and one sister: Barbara Spad of Homer City, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Edwards, two sons: Kenneth Edwards, Jr. and Gary Strickland, a brother, Jack Edwards, and a sister Janet Franceskovc.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Erwin C. Roux of Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.