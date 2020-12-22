Woolrich -- Kenneth Paul Deppen, “KP,” 36 years old, from P.O. Box 241, Woolrich passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the son of Timothy and Judy Dashner of Woolrich and Kenneth Deppen from Myrtle Beach.

Kenneth grew up in McElhattan where he and his friends made quite a reputation for themselves with their “mayhem.” At 17 he joined the U.S. Marine Corp where he served in the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines- “America’s Battalion.” He was 18 when he was deployed to Iraq and fought in Iraqi Freedom. He was a decorated combat vet.

Kenneth is survived by his parents, his God Mother: Stephanie Cooper, his siblings, Amanda Reynolds, Ryan Moats, Amber Lajoie and Rachael Dashner. His two beautiful daughters, Lily and Kenzi Deppen, were the light of his life and his greatest accomplishments. He is also survived by three nieces, Alexis, Haley, and Morgan. He has a great niece Renleigh. His uncle Paul and aunt Terrie Moats, Woolrich, his aunt Vickie King, Lake Havasu, Arizona and Aunt Betty Reitz, and several cousins and his fur sister Maggie.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his brother Travis Deppen, grandparents Coral and Paul Moats, and Patricia and Stanley Deppen,

Known to his friends as KP, he enjoyed the mountains and fishing, He was a master marksman and loved shooting guns, mountain rides and hanging out with his friends. He loved family time and will be forever in our hearts. His smile lit up a room. He loved playing with Maggie.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC to help offset the funeral expenses.

The family will be holding a gathering for family as a later date to celebrate his life.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 177475.

