Kenneth M. “Lash” Bardole, 84, of Danville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home.

Born May 16, 1937 in Milton, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rosella (Rathburn) Bardole. On July 30, 1987, he married the former Justine L. Dunkle.

He attended Milton High School, and enlisted in the US Navy, where he served honorable for over 20 years.

In addition to his wife, Justine, he is survived by his three sons: Robert, Phillip and Kenny; four daughters: April, Kelly, Kathy, and Annette and her husband Keith Miller; and numerous grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

